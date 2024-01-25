The Global Search Machine is set to launch another platforms to make searching for information on the platforms easier in 2014. According to the company, users will have various means of searching for information on the platforms that are easier and more convenient for them. Speaking, the Vice President, Search, Elizabeth Reid, said the company had been guided by its mission to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

“This has gone hand in hand with our ongoing advancements in AI, which help us better understand information in its many forms — whether it’s text, audio, images, or videos. “As part of this evolution, we’ve made it easier to express what you’re looking for in ways that are more natural and intuitive. For instance, you can search with your voice, or you can search with your camera using Lens. And recently, we’ve been testing how generative AI’s ability to understand natural language makes it possible to ask questions on Search in a more natural way. “Ultimately, we envision a future where you can search anyway, anywhere you want.

Now, as we enter 2024, we’re introducing two major updates that bring this vision closer to reality: Circle to Search and an AI-powered multisearch experience. Let’s take a look at what’s ahead,” she said. Reid explained that Circle to Search was launching globally on select premium Android smartphones on January 31, starting with the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Galaxy S24 Series. “And as we’ve shared, Search and Shopping ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the results page. “Point your camera, ask a question, get help from AI.

In 2022, we pioneered multi- search in Lens as a new way to search multimodally, with both images and text. Since it launched, multisearch has been best for refining visual queries — like searching for a photo