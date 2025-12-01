Google.org Announces N3bn Fund To Boost AI Skills, Digital Safety In Nigeria

Google through its philanthropic arm, Google.org on Friday announced a N3 billion (US$2.1M) commitment to Nigeria to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation through a strategic, two-pillar initiative. The Director, West Africa, Google, Mr Olumide Balogun, made this known at a media roundtable in Lagos on Friday.

Balogun said that the funding would support programmes focused on building advanced AI talent and strengthening digital safety and security within the community.

He said that the initiative was a core commitment to advancing Nigeria’s vision for digital leadership, directly supporting the ambitious National AI Strategy and the national mandate to create 1 million digital jobs.

According to him, the country is poised to unlock a projected $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030, according to findings from Public First. “This dual focus ensures the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment needed for its economic growth to be sustainable and inclusive.

“Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story. “This is an investment in people aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate.

“We are honored to continue our collaboration in support of the Ministry’s efforts to help build a future where the promise of AI creates opportunity for everyone,’’ Balogun said.

According to him, this announcement builds on Google’s long standing commitment to Nigeria, as seen in infrastructure like the Equiano subsea cable and successful initiatives like the 2023 “Skills Sprint” programme, a N1.2 billion commitment to Mind the Gap.

He said that this programme successfully trained 20,991 participants including 5,217 women in AI & Tech and saw 3,576 participants move into jobs, internships, or businesses, demonstrating tangible results in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to him, the funding will be provided to five expert organisations to build AI talent which includes FATE Foundation in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS). Balogun said that FATE Foundation and AIMS would embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities.

He said that the third organisation African Technology Forum (ATF) would launch an innovation challenge to guide developers from learning to building real world products.

The Google director said to fortify digital safety, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa would scale the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ curriculum for youth, while the CyberSafe Foundation would strengthen the cybersecurity of public institutions.