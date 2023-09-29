Google Opens Applications for N75M Academy Fund for Nigerian SMBs

Google has announced the opening of applications for the Hustle Academy SMB Fund, a N75 million equity-free fund dedicated to amplifying the ambitions of Nigerian Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).

The initiative, according to the platform, is targeted at offering N5 million to 15 Nigerian small business owners, adding that the gesture is to cultivate entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria.

Small businesses form the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, yet they consistently grapple with challenges, notably the perennial obstacle of securing vital funding.

According to the World Bank, African SMBs face a staggering finance gap of $330 billion, while only 25 per cent have access to bank loans, a percentage that contrasts with the 50 per cent observed in developed economies.

“Google’s Hustle Academy, introduced in 2022, provides SMEs with business and management education, mentoring, and networking, with a particular emphasis on preparing them to package their businesses to raise the necessary capital to take their businesses to the next level.

“Since its inception, the program has graduated over 4,000 SMBs in Nigeria, with a notable 74 per cent from the first year reporting marked business growth.

“Building on the success and impact of the Hustle Academy initiative, the Hustle Academy Fund earmarks N75 million pool exclusively for Nigeria to support 15 investor-ready SMBs through non-dilutive funding.

This commitment is further enriched with tailored mentorship, ensuring these businesses are primed for success, the Head of Brand & Reputation, Sub-Saharan Africa at Google,” Mojolaoluwa Aderemi- Makinde, remarked.