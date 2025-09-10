Google: Nigerian Students Increasingly Turn To AI For Academic Support

New data from Google Search trends has revealed that Nigerian students are significantly shifting their study habits by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for academic support. As students head back to school, search interest for “AI + studying” surged by over 200% compared to 2024.

This trend is part of a broader surge in AI curiosity in the country, with overall search interest in AI reaching an all-time high in 2025 after growing by 60% over the past 12 months. Students are applying AI to a wide range of subjects.

Over the last year, searches combining AI with specific school subjects saw remarkable growth: AI + Chemistry increased by 50 per cent, while AI + Maths and AI + Languages both increased by 30 per cent. Searches for AI + Grammar also grew by 20 per cent.

The data shows students are seeking practical help, with top queries including “what is the best AI in the world for solving mathematical problems” and “how to use AI to solve math problems.” Other popular searches were for “AI tutor for students,” “free AI tools for studying,” and “useful AI prompts for studying.”

The interest extends beyond homework to understanding the technology itself. Questions like “how to use AI” and “what is the full meaning of AI” both rose by 80 per cent, while “who is the father of AI” increased by 70 per cent.

Significantly, searches for “AI detection” saw a massive 290% increase, suggesting a growing awareness of academic integrity. Looking towards future careers, “Generative AI” was a breakout search term, often appearing alongside queries for “professional certification.”

West Africa Director at Google, Olumide Balogun, said: “It’s inspiring to see Nigerian students so eagerly embrace AI to support their learning journeys. This back-toschool season, the data shows that students are not just using AI for answers, but as a tool to deepen their understanding of complex subjects, from chemistry to mathematics.

This curiosity is key to fostering a new generation of innovators, and we are committed to providing tools that empower them to learn, grow, and succeed.”