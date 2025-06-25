Google May Be Forced To Make Changes To UK Search

Share

Google may have to make changes to its search services in the UK to ensure greater competition, the competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the US technology giant under a new law which means the regulator can demand changes at a firm if it is found to hold too much power in a particular market.

Google accounts for more than 90% of searches in the UK and 200,000 businesses use the company’s search advertising to reach customers, reports the BBC.

