Google Maps Renames Gulf Of Mexico, ‘Gulf Of America’

Technology giant, Google on Monday officially changed the name of the body of water formerly known in the United States (US) as the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

New Telegraph reports that the change followed the 47th President, Donald Trump‘s executive order to rename the area to ‘Gulf of America’.

Meanwhile, Google had previously said it has “a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

“People using Maps in the US will see ‘Gulf of America,’ and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico.’ Everyone else will see both names,” it said.

New Telegraph recalls that Google in January 2025 said it would also change the name of Mount McKinley, the nation’s highest peak, from Denali following Trump’s order.

Former President Barack Obama renamed the Alaska landmark Denali in 2015 as a nod to the region’s native population.

But that change hasn’t been made on Google Maps as of Tuesday.

Both changes stem from an executive action that Trump signed shortly after taking office on January 20, 2025, saying the changes “honour American greatness.”

