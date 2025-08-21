Google Launches AI Mode In Search For Nigeria, Kenya, S’Africa

Google has introduced AI Mode in Search for users in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, ushering in a new era of AI-powered search designed to deliver more intuitive, comprehensive, and helpful results.

The feature, powered by a custom version of Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 model, enhances reasoning and context understanding, allowing users to ask nuanced, multi-part, and exploratory questions that previously required multiple searches.

“AI Mode helps people in the region tackle complex questions, from planning trips to learning new concepts. We’re reimagining Search so users can easily find answers while exploring a wider range of content,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa.

AI Mode uses an advanced query fan-out technique that breaks down user questions into subtopics, simultaneously searching multiple queries for deeper and more relevant results. It also supports multimodal inputs, enabling users to interact via text, voice, or images.

By tapping the microphone or uploading a photo, users can submit queries using voice or camera. AI-powered responses prominently include web links, ensuring users can click through for more details, while also driving engagement with a greater diversity of websites.

Google emphasized that AI Mode remains rooted in its core quality and ranking systems. In instances where confidence levels are low, the system will default to traditional web search results.

The rollout begins today, with AI Mode available as a tab on the Search results page and within the Google app on Android and iOS.