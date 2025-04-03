Google Introduces AI-powered Weather Forecasts In Africa

Share

The tech giant, Google, is introducing AI-powered weather forecasts across Africa through its Search platform. This new feature utilises MetNet, an advanced AI model that leverages satellite data to accurately predict precipitation.

According to Google, the technology can predict global precipitation with high accuracy within a 5km radius every 15 minutes for the next 12 hours — all under one minute.

“One critical component for weather forecasts is dense ground radar, which is not available for the majority of the world where billions of people live.

The need for new approaches and better weather forecasts is especially pronounced in Africa, where ground observations are limited and global weather models tend to exhibit low skill.

For example, North America has 291 radar facilities to track weather, while Africa has 37. “The technology is particularly important for Africa due to the limited availability of traditional ground radar systems used in weather forecasting.

By using AI and satellite observations, more precise and timely weather information will be available to users, enhancing their search experience and providing valuable insights for daily decisions and critical activities.

This initiative by Google Research Africa aims to address societal needs by applying AI to solve real-world challenges on the continent.

“Consequently, the team at Google AI innovation hub in Accra has been working on AIpowered nowcasting for years.

Their goal is to help Africans understand exactly when and where they should expect precipitation over the next few hours.

“Using AI and satellite observations, the model can fill in the gaps, even in areas where radar was unavailable, overcoming previous limitations in data-sparse regions. It is Google’s first model to incorporate observations from a multitude of satellites.

“We are excited to see this work leave our offices in Accra and Nairobi and make its way to users all across Africa. We are engaging with local scientific communities to further evaluate and improve forecast accuracy globally.

We’re also looking to launch the technology in additional regions with limited radar,” Emmanuel Asiedu Brempong, Research Engineer, Google Research Africa, said.

Google’s weather forecasting tool has been built on machine learning models that precisely estimate current precipitation conditions.

According to Brempong, the model has been used to provide early warnings, especially in Africa, where rainfall is sudden and heavy.

“You also saw the tremendous potential that having accurate weather forecasts for Africa can have in terms of agriculture and other industries that rely on weather for their decision making, not only for industry but also down to the individual,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

