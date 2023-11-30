Google Hustle Academy Awards N75m To 15 Nigerian SMBs In Funding Initiative

Now fewer than 15 Nigerian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been awarded startup funds after graduating from Google’s Hustle Academy as over 5,300 have so far participated in the training. The platform stated that the beneficiaries have showcased their commitment to enhancing their business skills and knowledge. The graduation recently marked a continuation of the programme’s impact, with over 10,300 entrepreneurs have participated since its inception in 2022.

According to the firm, the Hustle Academy programme, designed to address specific challenges faced by SMBs in Africa, offers practical skills and resources to help businesses grow. “This year’s graduation adds to the momentum gained from last year’s 5,000 graduates, reflecting a growing community of businesses engaged in continuous learning and improvement.

“Alongside the graduation, 15 SMBs have been chosen to receive support from the N75 million Hustle Academy Fund. This initiative aims to provide a combination of financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs. The recipients represent various industries and demonstrate the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs,” it stated.

The Google West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, said: “The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation; we are recognising their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape.”

Commenting on the programme, one of the beneficiaries, the founder of Wauley Projects Limited, and a graduate from Nigeria, Femi Bolaji, said: “The Hustle Academy has equipped us with vital business knowledge, and being selected for the fund is a significant boost that will propel our business forward.”