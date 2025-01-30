Google Expands Performance Max Features For Advertisers’ Control

Share

Google has announced a suite of new features for its Performance Max campaigns, designed to provide advertisers with greater control and transparency.

According to the platform, these enhancements build upon the platform’s existing capabilities, allowing businesses to optimise their campaigns for better results and gain deeper insights into campaign performance.

Key features include enhanced campaign controls, available to all advertisers and allows for the exclusion of specific search queries, improving brand safety and campaign relevance.

The company, in a statement, enumerated: “New Customer Acquisition Goal with High Value Mode: This feature, now available to all advertisers, enables businesses to prioritize high-value customers by specifying their desired customer profile and long-term value.

Brand Exclusions for Different Formats: Retail advertisers can now exclude brand terms from Search text ads while maintaining them for Shopping ads, offering greater flexibility in campaign management.

““URL Contains” Rules for Campaigns with Product Feeds: This allows advertisers to target traffic based on specific page categories on their website, providing more granular control over campaign reach.

“Demographic Exclusions: Soon to be available, this beta will enable advertisers to exclude specific age brackets from their campaigns.

“Device Targeting: This beta will allow advertisers to customize targeting to specific devices (computers, mobile, tablets).

“Search Themes Usefulness Indicator: This feature provides insights into whether search queries are driven by Performance Max’s keywordless targeting or by advertiser-defined search themes.

“Search Terms Insights Source Column: This new column helps advertisers understand the origin of search queries, providing valuable information for campaign optimisation.

“Segmentation and Download: Advertisers can now segment and download asset group performance data for more in-depth analysis and optimisation.

“These new features are designed to empower advertisers with greater control over their campaigns, improve campaign performance, and gain deeper insights into customer behavior.

By leveraging the power of AI and providing more granular control, Google aims to help businesses achieve their marketing objectives more effectively.”

