Google Deploys $7.5m Fund To Build AI-Ready Workforce In Africa

Google has launched the AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa, a comprehensive policy roadmap designed to help governments build a future-proof workforce.

The initiative is the centerpiece of a broader set of Africa-focused AI announcements aimed at accelerating innovation and closing the continent’s critical skills gap.

The announcements came as Africa, home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population, stands at a pivotal moment. New research highlights a significant challenge: while optimism for AI is exceptionally high, reaching 95 per cent in Nigeria and 76 per cent in South Africa, 55 per cent of firms across the continent report needing AI talent more than financing.

Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy, Doron Avni, said: “Africa’s AI moment is now, and Google is committed to being a partner for the long haul. “The AI Skilling Blueprint provides a clear roadmap for governments to build the workforce of the future.

By also investing in AI-ready data and expert local organisations and partners, we are helping build the interconnected ecosystem needed for a prosperous, AIdriven future for the continent.”

The AI Skilling Blueprint provides governments with a step-by-step guide to formulate national skilling strategies, focusing on developing three critical groups:

AI Learners, who will gain foundational AI literacy; AI Implementers, professionals upskilled to integrate AI tools into their work; and AI Innovators, deep technical experts dedicated to building the next generation of AI solutions.

As part of its broader initiatives, Google also announced a $2.25 million commitment to fund expert organizations building trustworthy public data sets for AI. The recipients are the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), and PARIS21.

This contribution will help national statistical offices modernize their infrastructure. Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Claver Gatete, stated: “For Africa to drive sustainable development, evidence-based policymaking is indispensable.

This requires accessible, reliable, and AI-ready data. This effort is a crucial step forward. By building a Regional Data Commons, we can empower African institutions with the data and tools they need to make strategic choices that will drive growth and prosperity.”

Google has also announced the first set of organisations to receive support from its $7.5 million Google.org Skilling Fund. These include the FATE Foundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), which will embed advanced AI curricula into universities, as well as JA Africa and the CyberSafe Foundation, which will advance work in online safety and digital literacy.

Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, stated: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the African Institute of Management Sciences on the Advanced AI UpSkilling Project, with support from Google.org.

“This groundbreaking initiative is a direct response to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa, empowering tertiary institutions, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

This strategic support aligns perfectly with FATE Foundation’s mission to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth across the continent, ensuring Africa is fully equipped to lead in the global technological future.”

President & CEO of JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu, said: “We live in an age defined by rapid technological change and our mission at JA Africa is to ensure that African youth are not left behind.

“However, even as we engage our youth in more digital programs and encourage AI literacy, we are fully aware of the harmful effects of unchecked online exposure and, therefore, invest equally in protecting their data, physical safety and mental wellbeing.

“Through this support from Google.org, we will give young people the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.”