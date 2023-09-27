Google Celebrates 25th Aniversary

Google on Wednesday, September 27, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a new Doodle that shows the evolution of the company’s logos over the years.

Found in September 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google has redefined the way we look and search for information on the internet.

The new Google Doodle to honour its 25th birthday, spelling G25gle with the number “25” in lieu of the two OS.

The new Doodle will be visible in all parts of the world, with the exception of a few regions like China and Russia.

In a post, Google takes a trip down memory lane, mentioning how Sergey Brin and Larry Page met at Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ’90s and shared a vision of making the internet more accessible.

READ ALSO

The digital behemoth also hailed the public for their “25 years of curiosity,” which it said had contributed to the company’s astounding success.

We enjoy thinking of new ways that technology can be useful to you every day and are continually motivated by the things you’ve accomplished with it.

The statement read, “We’re also humbled by the opportunities ahead and the potential for AI to support us as we carry out our goal and enhance the lives of more people globally.

Google emphasised that it would continue to “organize the information in the world and make it useful and accessible to everyone.”

A Google Doodle, according to NAN, is a unique, transient modification of the company’s logo that appears on its home pages to honour important occasions, accomplishments, and illustrious historical personalities.