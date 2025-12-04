Google Backs Nigeria’s National AI Strategy With N3bn Skills, Safety Fund

In a significant move to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation, Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has announced a N3 billion (US$2.1 million) commitment to the nation.

This strategic initiative is de- signed to support the country’s vision for digital leadership and its ambitious National AI Strategy, including the mandate to create one million digital jobs.

The funding will be channeled through a two-pillar approach fo- cused on building advanced AI talent and strengthening community digital safety and security, ensuring the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment required for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

According to findings from Public First, Nigeria is poised to unlock a projected $15 billion in economic value from artificial intelligence by the year 2030. The N3 billion fund will be distributed to five expert Nigerian organisations to execute specific programs.

To build advanced AI talent, the FATE Foundation, in collab- oration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), will work to embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities.

Simultaneously, the African Technology Forum (ATF) will launch an innovation challenge designed to guide developers from the learning phase to building real-world, applicable products.

To fortify digital safety, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will scale the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ curriculum to educate the nation’s youth, and the CyberSafe Foundation will undertake efforts to strengthen the cybersecurity defenses of public institutions.

The Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, stated: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the African Institute of Management Sciences on the Advanced AI UpSkilling Project, with support from Google.org.

This groundbreaking initiative is a direct response to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa, empowering tertiary institutions, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

This strategic support aligns perfectly with FATE Foundation’s mission to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth across the continent, ensuring Africa is fully equipped to lead in the global technological future.”

Director for West Africa at Google, Olumide Balogun, commented: “Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story. This is an investment in people, aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate.

We are honored to continue our collaboration in support of the Ministry’s efforts to help build a future where the promise of AI creates opportunity for everyone.”

This new announcement builds upon Google’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria which includes major infrastructure projects like the Equiano subsea cable and previous successful initiatives such as the 2023 “Skills Sprint” programme.

That earlier programme, a N1.2 billion commitment to Mind the Gap, successfully trained 20,991 participants, including 5,217 women in AI and Tech, and resulted in 3,576 participants moving into new jobs, internships, or starting their own businesses, demonstrating tangible results in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.