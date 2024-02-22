Google AI to Simplify Search Advertising For African Businesses

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Google has simplified search advertising for businesses in Africa, as they can now create effective Google Search campaigns faster and easier using AI-powered suggestions and guidance. This follows its initial announcement in January that businesses This intuitive tool is now fully operational and designed to help businesses in Africa and across the world boost their online visibility.

In regions like sub-Saharan Africa, where internet penetration is rapidly increasing, the ability to effectively reach customers through online advertising is becoming increasingly crucial for business growth. Google’s conversational experience takes the complexity out of ad creation, empowering businesses of any size to easily craft campaigns that resonate with local audiences. “Creating effective ads can be time-consuming, especially for small businesses.

Our new conversational experience helps businesses of all sizes tap into the power of Google AI to create successful Search campaigns with remarkable ease,” said Shashi Thakur, VP & GM of Search Ads & Ads on Google Experiences. The introduction of this conversational experience has led to tangible benefits for businesses utilising the platform, with businesses using the conversational experience in Google Ads being 42 per cent more likely to publish Search campaigns with ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ Ad Strength.

This strong ad quality has been shown to directly increase conversions. This development is part of Google’s broader initiative to empower small businesses in Africa and globally, by facilitating the creation of impactful search ads. By automatically generating head- lines and descriptions based on existing website content, Google’s AI enables ads to dynamically re- spond to relevant searches. This adaptive approach ensures that small businesses can effectively capture the attention of potential customers, enhancing their visibility in search results.