Google Adverts Unveil Features For Businesses To Measure Performance

Google has rolled out a series of updates to its Demand Gen platform to help businesses drive more performance across YouTube and Google’s visual surfaces.

Demand Gen was launched in 2023 to help businesses build deeper engagements with potential customers and boost online sales and leads.

In a blog post on Thursday, Google announced new features aimed at expanding control over advert placement, enhancing creative capabilities, and improving the purchase journey, particularly for retailers.

Nicky Rettke, Google’s vice president of product management, highlighted the platform’s ability to help brands reach audiences at key moments of inspiration, particularly on YouTube, where 61 percent of Gen Z users report feeling a closer connection to creators than on other platforms.

Rettke said the “flexible controls are key for optimizing AI-powered campaigns,” and revealed that Google will be expanding channel controls to all available ad surfaces in Demand Gen globally starting in March 2025.

The new updates also include video format improvements, such as 9:16 vertical ads for YouTube Shorts, and a streamlined ad creation process.

Retailers can also now enhance their campaigns with product feeds, offering customers instant access to product details and local availability.

To help businesses better measure performance, Google has also introduced new reporting features that allow advertisers to compare Demand Gen campaigns with their paid social efforts.

The new features will help businesses understand the impact of their ads across platforms and make more informed budget decisions.

Google also announced plans to transition video action campaigns to Demand Gen by mid- 2025, offering a smoother upgrade process for advertisers.

