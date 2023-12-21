Goods Worth N300m Destroyed In Anambra Fire Outbreak

A portion of the well-known Nkpor Main market in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, close to the commercial centre of Onitsha on Wednesday caught fire, burning products valued at Three Hundred Million Naira (N300, 000, 000).

New Telegraph gathered that the fire started in the early hours of Wednesday, December 20.

However, before the state fire service personnel arrived at the scene of the fire outbreak, the traders had already managed to organize and put out the fire, which had destroyed more than thirty stores.

Paul Okafor, the market’s Chairman, confirmed the regrettable event and informed reporters in his office that the fire originated at a store with a cool room and quickly spread to other surrounding stores.

“We call on the state and local governments and public-spirited individuals and groups to come to the aid of the affected traders to bounce back to business as soon as possible.

“Goods worth over N300 million were damaged in the inferno, and the traders are now counting their losses. This is not good for this yuletide”, he said.