Goods worth millions of naira saved in Orba International Market fire

The Enugu State Fire Service said it has saved goods worth millions of naira in a New Year eve inferno that broke out at Orba International Market in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The Director, Enugu State Fire Service, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu yesterday.

Ohaa said that the timely intervention of officers and men of the service prevented the fire from affecting the entire market.

The director, who could not ascertain the cause of the fire, said that the state fire service operatives deployed two trucks that quenched the fire in record time.

“Immediately we got the information, our office in Udenu area responded swiftly, and extinguished the fire to avoid further destruction of more goods in the big international market.

“I must appreciate residents that contacted us on time, and I commend our gallant operatives that responded swiftly,” he said.

A resident of Orba community where the market is domiciled, Mr Sunday Eze, said that shops affected are those selling foams, gallons, drinks, provisions and other materials.

“Millions of naira has been lost. It is a pity because the shop owners were not around. All the goods in the affected shops in that line were completely destroyed.

“It is sad to begin the New Year with such a disaster.

“However, we thank the Enugu State Fire Service for responding on time and securing the market from fire escalation,” Eze added.