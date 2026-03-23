Several millions of naira were lost to a midnight fire incident which occured at the River Niger Bridge Head Market at Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Though it is not clear the number of shops that were affected by the inferno it was gathered that too many shops were affected running into several millions of naira.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire occurred at the Plumbing Materials Section of the Head Bridge Market, located near the Ogbo-Ogwu Medicine Market in Onitsha, the commercial centre of Anambra State.

It was also gathered that the fire burnt plumbing materials and other items estimated at several millions of naira at some yet-to-be-ascertained number of affected shops in the market.

The market, located along the busy Onitsha-Awka-Expressway, near the River Niger Bridge, saw traders and residents battling to control the fire before the arrival of firefighters while other victims were wailing and crying over losses they said took decades to accumulate.

According to eyewitnesses the fire started at midnight and members of the public including traders were caught napping as they made desperate moves to fight the fire in order to save their goods without end .

“The fire started at almost 12 midnight, the security men at the market alerted officials and traders, but before they could rush to the market, the fire had burnt substantial part of the market.

“As we speak now, some of the affected shop owners are still packing some of their burnt items and examining the extent of damage. The exact cause of the fire could not be immediately determined, but a power surge is suspected.”

Also speaking,the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha, Chinedu Ezekwike, confirmed the fire incident.

He said, “There was a serious fire outbreak last night at Head Bridge Market, Onitsha by Plumbing Material Section, when we contacted the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area around 12 midnight, he responded immediately and contacted fire service personnels and they came in numbers and quench the fire.

“Special thanks to the Chairman of plumbing material, who left his house in Asaba around 12:15am to control the situation at his domain.

“As the President General of the market, I want to use this medium to thank all those who contributed in one way or the other to make sure that the fire was quenched last night.”

Similarly the Communications Department of the State Fire Service headed by one Chukwudi Chiketa who confirmed the incident said that;

“Yes, there was a fire occurred at the market at about 11pm. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, but it was massive that it destroyed some plumbing and building materials, but what was rescued was also massive.

“As we speak, men of the fire service are still at the market.”