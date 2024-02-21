Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Anambra Market Guts Fire

There was pandemonium on Wednesday in Anambra State as fire razed down Nkwo market in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph gathered that the ugly incident at about 1:20 am was a as result of a power surge in the market.

Sources privy to the development, goods worth millions of Naira, including household items and plastic materials were ruined by the fire.

The State Fire Service Commander, Chief, Dr Martin Agbili, who confirmed the inferno, said, there were no casualties as of the time of filing this report.

According to him, “At about 0120hrs (1:20am) of Wednesday 21-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Nkwo Market, Umunze.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the fire scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished with the assistance of some traders and the public who came out at that incident time.

“The cause of the fire was unknown but suspected power surge. There was no casualty or loss of life during the fire incident but about four (4) shops were affected, mainly provision shops, plastic shops and attachments shops.

“Always remember to switch off your electrical and electronics appliances when they are not in use to avoid power surge.”