Goodnews Aina, Basit Ajao Win 2025 Zenith Bank Next Gen Masters

Goodnews Aina of the Lekman Tennis Academy, Ado Ekiti, extended her fine run of form by clinching the 2025 Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters, a tournament showcasing the country’s top eight tennis players under 21.

Aina, who earlier in 2025 won the Girls 16 title at the CBN Junior Championships and stunned senior national champion Khadijat Mohammed in July, dominated the event without dropping a set. In the final, she outclassed Nenrot Suwa from Jos, a semifinalist at the VEMP Senior National Championship with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory.

In the boys’ category, Basit Ajao of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club fought back from a poor start to defeat clubmate Gbolahan Oladipupo 0-6, 6-1, 10-7 and claim the title.

The Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters, organised by the International Tennis Academy, is designed to identify, mentor, and inspire Nigeria’s most promising juniors. According to the academy’s director, Godwin Kienka, about 80% of the country’s national champions and top players have passed through the tournament since its inception.