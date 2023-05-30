Goodbye to Nigeria’s most incompetent President

Before I delve into my today’s monolog , let me recognize all the Children of the world who just celebrated the ‘ World Children’s Day’ on May 27. For sometime now , this event in some states has become almost dead, and that includes in my beloved state Anambra. But thanks to Mr Governor Soludo who ensured the children of the state joined in this year’s celebration. In Njikoka where I am holding forth , the event was fun and memorable . I had the rare honor to take the salute as the children matched past in their colors. I remembered my late dad who also stood to take the salute as my school and others marched past in those days when we were growing up. That was over 4 decades ago.

I remembered our Children’s day , October 1st celebrations with nostalgic feelings. My standing in my father’s shoes brought back fond memories. I thank Mr Governor for making this pos- sible. He may think this is little but the event meant a lot to me . A slobbering moment was the kid from Ezira primary school who had no sandal and yet had the courage , determination and pride to match past with her school mates. I was inspired by her dignity, determination and honor . A lot of us has so much and yet we are not grateful and unable to make the best out of our world. But here are others with nothing striving to be the best .

When I called out the young girl and asked her why she has no sandal on , and she told me she has none , she instantly earned my respect, some sandals and stockings and one year pocket money of 5k every month. Solution matter, is our our matter . Again I congratulate all the Children for a successful celebration . It is no longer that the Buhari regime will be over by the time you are reading this article. I join millions of Nigerians relieved from his incompetent leadership in bidding him goodbye. I am however troubled that rather than heave a sigh of relief , there are Nigerians that are troubled by the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President. Some hope that the inauguration will be scuttled and that there will be angry protest because the election is still disputed in court.

For a fact , the February 25th election was marred by series of irregularities in some places like Rivers State and Imo State . The results from Lagos is also being dis- puted. Indeed the election wasn’t perfect and nothing made by man is perfect but it’s a exaggeration to claim it was Nigeria’s worst electoral heist. This position doesn’t mean we have to condone glaring irregularities or that INEC should continue to make us a country of shame or cause us irreparable dam- age to our democracy. Far from it , I wish all election rig- gers and enablers end up in jail to serve as a deterrent to others. Election riggers are similar to robbers who must not be allowed to enjoy their loots. If some of the elec- tion results can be canceled, so be it . However , while we dispute the election , we must avoid anything that will loose some demons upon us . I wish to warn fellow citizens that countries that build weapons of war make a living from war. They will be too glad to supply us with their weapons of terror. The world will still move on while we destroy ourselves.

Whatever was wrong with the last election, me think , we should be grateful that our worst nightmare is over . The single fact that General Buhari’s eight years of horror is finally over is something to cheer. President Bola Tinubu may not be a saint but I am certain as the day that he came prepared to be a better presi- dent . I belive any other president will be better than Buhari otherwise we are doomed as a people. I want to personally congratulate all Nigerians who survived the last eight years. For those who died because of the failures , incompetence and bad governance of the regime, I pray for the peaceful repose of their souls. Nigeria has never had it this bad in her 63 years history. We are now more polarised than we had ever been. We are now in the state that we were or so he claimed when Buhari toppled the democratic government of President Shehu Shagari. Our education and value system are all colapsed while our Hospitals are now mere consulting clinics. Many Nigerians are dying at home instead of seeking medical at- tention because they cannot afford hospital care. Some that venture into clinics are seized because they couldnt pay the bills. A pregnant young lady who went through cesarean section at a clinic in Awka was not allowed to go home after delivery. The doctor insisted she must pay 300,000 naira to be allowed to go home.

This is president Buhari’s Nigeria. When the head of the government has no heartless and wicked , the citizens will simply replicate him . This is the Nigeria most people found them- selves . No work, no money , no food. Those who risk their lives to go to farms, have their farm products eaten by cows protected by the gov- ernment. Farmers who complained are either maimed or killed by the herdsmeb who ironically are from the president’s tribe. They claim they are owners of Nigeria , even though many indigenous tribes have lived on their ancestral lands for thousands of years. I will urge our new president to provide a leadership that will unify our nation. He must not ignore the voice of the opposition , especially the youths . He must not see his victory as win- ner takes all . No! An all inclusive government will assure Nigeria of peace , growth and pros- perity. He should not steer the ship of state con- stantly looking into the rear mirrow. He should look ahead and restore back hope , love and loyalty to country. Nigeria is a blessed country , not just with persons but with minerals in every region and yet the poverty capital of the world due to cor- ruption and bad governance.

Each of the six region can survive under a fairly restructured arrangement. As we welcome a new Nigeria under a new president, I do not wish any African country a divisive president like General Buhari. Many a time in his 8 years of rulership, I had cause to won- der if indeed he sees him self as the president of Nigeria or of Niger or better still a Fulani President . He never hid his disdain for the indeginous tribe and did nothing to unite dif- ferent ethnic groups. He rather Distinguished himself as an ethnic bigot. He does not see other Nigerians as his brothers and sisters. Under him you will be right to think Nigeria is a Fulani nation, meanwhile Nigerians have been living with Fulanis for more than 200 years peacefully except few incidents but with president Buhari as head of Nigerian government, he allowed Fulanis from all over Africa to come to Nigeria without any preparation of where they will live or work. They came and moved to our forests and farmlands and set up huts. Now, Nigerians are scared to go to farms because they might be killed. And when Nigerians are killed, president Buhari does not say a word. When someone dies overseas, he would be eager to go and send condolences. Nigerians have never been like this since I was born. Nigeria was even better during the civil war than now.