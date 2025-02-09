Good Ways to Dress Up for Valentine’s Day

Share

It’s the love season again and we are playing cupid by dishing out tips on how to look your best.

Red is the colour of love. It is easy to style when it is clothes, shoes, clutch or earings but red is a trickish colour to work with when it comes to make up.

It is easy if you choose a red lip after a full make up. It is safer to avoid choosing red all over just because it’s Valentine’s Day.

Red is not an easy colour to blend in as eyeshadow, especially on a dark or chocolate skin. Also, if the blush on the cheek is too red, you may look more like a clown than a super fashion chic. But if you must have a touch of red in your face to go with the season, then let your lips take all the red. You can as well get a red nail polish.

If you are already wearing a red lipstick and a red nail polish, your dress must not be red.

A little black dress with red clutch purse and black heels will give you the edgy look.

Going all red, will give the impression that you are not a creative fashionista. The idea is to look sexy, romantic and not colourful.

If it must be a red dress, then let the accessories be gold.

Remember, if you have a dinner date, it’s a formal event. So, get a formal dinner look.

Love season is also a time to love yourself and not just other people. So, take time out to pamper yourself.

