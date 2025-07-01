Good Nap Can Make Problem-Solving Task Easier –Study

People are more likely to have sudden insight or inspiration moments if they can reach a deeper phase of sleep during a nap.

Researchers reported the findings in the journal ‘PLOS Biology’. Folks who reached this deeper sleep during a 20-minute nap were more likely to figure out a trick to make a problem-solving task easier to complete, researchers found.

“It’s really intriguing that a short period of sleep can help humans make connections they didn’t see before,” senior researcher Nicolas Schuck, a professor of psychology at the University of Hamburg in Germany, said.

“The next big question is why this happens.” For the study, researchers asked 90 participants to track a series of dots across a screen.

The subjects were given basic instructions on performing the task, but researchers left out a trick that would make it easier.