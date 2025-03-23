Good music lies in Power of Passion, Performance –Singer, Quin Coco

Share

Talented and youthful live band musician, Osaruyi Young, also known as Quin Coco, is making waves in the music industry with her soulful voice and captivating stage presence.

With passion as her driving force, Quin Coco has honed her craft, delivering unforgettable performances that leave audiences enchanted.

Quin Coco’s music career has taken her to prominent stages in Lagos, including the prestigious Movenpick Hotel Ikoyi and the luxurious Legend Hotel, Curio collection by Hilton. Her performances are a testament to her dedication and passion for music.

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, Quin Coco shared her experiences on stage, highlighting the importance of enjoying every song she sings. “When I’m passionate about a song, my listeners receive it in an enjoyable way. It’s a symbiotic relationship that makes every performance special,” she explained.

The Edo State-born performer also emphasized the significance of feeling comfortable in her outfit of choice, allowing her to focus on delivering an exceptional performance. Her sense of style has earned her the reputation as the “Best Dressed Female Live Band Singer” in Lagos.

As a live band artist, Quin Coco is known for her versatility, covering a wide range of genres including Afro pop, Reggae, Jazz, and pop. She has also released songs, including “Lovely Day”, You”, “Myself and I”, and “Oh Child”.

The feedback from Quin Coco’s audience has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing gratitude for her soulful voice and captivating performances. “It means everything to me,” Quin Coco said, beaming with pride. “It’s a nod from my listeners, saying I’ve accomplished my goal. It’s truly one of the best feelings.”

With her passion and dedication to her craft, Quin Coco is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry. As she continues to share her talent with the world, fans can expect to be mesmerized by her captivating performances and inspired by her soulful voice.

To stay updated on Quin Coco’s latest music releases, upcoming shows, and behind-the-scene insights into her creative journey.

