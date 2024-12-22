Good Mama Detergent Brand Displays Fashion in Style, Rewards Consumers With Over n5M Prizes

Share

Good Mama Detergent, a leading brand from Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria Limited, has successfully wrapped up its vibrant ‘Good Mama’s Day Out’ event, leaving a lasting impact across multiple communities.

Building on the success of the first-of-its-kind event, ‘Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show’, this dynamic initiative brought the Good Mama experience directly to consumers’ doorsteps, creating memorable moments by encouraging them to showcase their best selves while rewarding their loyalty to the brand.

The campaign, which kicked off on Saturday, the 23rd of November in Ibadan, continued with popular celebrity and social media influencer Tomike Adeoye, also known as Olori Ebi, hosting the event in Lagos. The final event was done in Ilorin, ensuring all the attendees were taken on a whole new fashion adventure while also showcasing the relevance of the Good Mama brand to their day-to-day looks and fabric care.

During the events, the Brand Manager, Ramat Haruna stated that the Good Mama’s Day Out was designed to celebrate personal style and community spirit, and provide an engaging platform for consumers to showcase their best selves while connecting with the Good Mama brand in a more memorable and fun way.

Reflecting on the campaign’s purpose and success, the Head of Marketing, Toyin Dania shared, “For the Good Mama brand, the consumers remain at the heart of everything that’s done, and the ‘Good Mama’s Day Out ‘campaign was an opportunity to celebrate consumers’ confidence and style. This campaign allowed us to go beyond simply selling a product—we created a community-driven experience, recognizing our loyal consumers and giving them a platform to showcase their personal fashion statements in a fun and interactive way.”

The campaign featured a lively fashion showcase with categories like Best Dressed, Best Head Tie, and Best Cat Walk. Participants competed for an impressive array of prizes worth over N5 million, including cash rewards and premium appliances such as washing machines and pressing irons.

Beyond the fashion show, the campaign included interactive sessions like wash demos to showcase Good Mama’s improved formulation, raffle draws, and fun games.

Complementing its neighbourhood activations, Good Mama is currently running other exciting activities online to further drive stronger connection with the consumers. One of such activity is the ongoing online Jingle challenge themed, ‘Vibe in Style with Good Mama’. This interactive campaign invites consumers to showcase their creativity and style through three exciting phases: the Lyrical Challenge, Laundry Moment, and Own Your Style Challenge.

Looking ahead, it was disclosed that Good Mama will continue to drive extraordinary consumer experiences that promise to elevate personal confidence and redefine style, owning the fashion and style space.

The “Good Mama’s Day Out” campaign highlighted the advanced features of Good Mama detergent, showcasing how it helps you present your best self. With Extra Clean, ExtraFresh clothes reflect who you are, boosting your confidence and further solidifying Good Mama’s status as a trusted household name.

Good Mama, launched in 2009, has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading detergent brands by delivering quality and affordability. Through its ongoing neighbourhood tour, the brand reaffirms its commitment to provide consumers with quality products that help maintain their fabrics, ensuring they always look vibrant whilst celebrating community culture in a fashionable way.

