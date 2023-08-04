Good Life Promo 4.0: Verve To Reward Consumers With Free Fuel, Others

Africa’s leading payment card and digital tokens brand, Verve, has launched the 4th edition of the Verve Good Life Promo- “The Verve Good Life Promo 4.0”- which will see it rewarding its cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes.

At the launch event held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday, the payment card brand, owned by Interswitch Group, announced that the 4th edition of the Verve Good Life Promo will run for a six-month period from August 3, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

It stated that Verve cardholders stand a chance of winning exciting prizes during the promo if they transact frequently with their Verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms such as Google Play Store and Storage, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, etc.

Specifically, Verve cardholders will be rewarded with cash prizes and other amazing prizes including free fuel, rent, school fees, among other exciting prizes.

Speaking at the event, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the firm is committed to introducing initiatives that will not only improve cardholders’ experience across the various touchpoints, but also reward their loyalty.