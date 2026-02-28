Good Governance: Why Nigeria’s lagging Behind

Events in the past few weeks, in a number of different countries, have once again shown that as a nation, we are not ready to confront the major problems hindering our development: corruption and failure to hold our leaders accountable!

As journalists and opinion writers, we can pontificate all we want but unless there is a collective desire from all of us for a positive change, there is no chance in hell that the nation called Nigeria will move in the direction many of us will want it to.

But what are these headline shaking examples that most of us, including the very critical political class who are in charge of piloting the affairs of a nation – of more than 200 million of their compatriots – aware of? Like I said in my introduction, although the examples took place in different countries, they are all centred on a common theme: corruption and betrayal of public trust – both major cankerworms eating at the very fabric of the Nigerian society.

The first earth-shaking event took place in South Korea on Thursday, February 19, when a court in the nation’s capital, Seoul, handed down a life sentence on former President Yoon Suk Yeol for masterminding an insurrection by trying to impose military rule.

Yoon attempted to subvert the constitution by deploying military troops to seal off the National Assembly and ordering the arrest of politicians on December 3, 2024, the court ruled. His actions fundamentally damaged South Korea’s democracy and deserve a harsh punishment, the presiding judge, Ji Gwi-yeon told the court.

Incidentally, prosecutors had sought the death penalty. Though it was short-lived, Yoon’s martial law order left the nation more polarised than ever and those deep divisions were on full display as the sentencing took place. Huge crowds of Yoon’s supporters gathered outside the court hours before the hearing, holding banners reading, “Yoon, again”. Many of them broke down in tears following the verdict.

Also present were anti-Yoon protesters, rallying for him to be sentenced to death. If we recall, something almost similar also happened here years ago when on August 7, 2018 armed Department of State Services (DSS) operatives wearing scary ski masks blocked the entrance of the National Assembly.

The siege came shortly after Senate President Bukola Saraki defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Although Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was acting president at the time, sacked Lawal Daura, the then DSS Director-General, over the siege, eight years later, we are nowhere clearer as to why the DSS operatives prevented lawmakers from going into the Assembly.

But more importantly, we are not even aware if anyone (or persons) were held responsible for the assault on a key pillar of democracy! The world will also not forget in a hurry how thugs allegedly led by Ovie OmoAgege, then Senator representing Delta Central, stormed the National Assembly complex and made away with the mace.

Like the DSS operation, till date no one was ever held accountable for the ‘hijack’ of the mace, which was later ‘found’ under a bridge in the nation’s capital. Incidentally, on the same day that the Seoul court was sentencing their former President, 8,850 kilometres away in London on the morning of his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York and brother of the King of England- was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment! Rather than attempt to pull strings in an effort to get the case swept under the carpet, King Charles issued a public statement insisting that no one was above the law; meaning his brother had to carry his cross.

The former prince is in deep water over his ties with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein and spent 11 hours being grilled by the police. Although he has always maintained his innocence insisting he did no wrong, fresh evidence from the millions of files released on the man who committed suicide while in prison on August 10, 2019, painted a totally different picture altogether prompting Andrew’s arrest.

However, the fallout from the 66-year- old Epstein, who allegedly had affairs with girls as young as 14, has also consumed two other high profile British politicians including Morgan McSweeney and a former ambassador, Peter Mandelson. McSweeney resigned as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff because he was the one who recommended Mandelson as ambassador to the US even though he was aware of the controversy swirling around him with regards to his Epstein links.

In resigning, McSweeney said he took “full responsibility” for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson, who had been a close ally and political mentor. He stated that the decision had undermined trust in Labour, the country and politics itself and it was the “honourable course” for him to go. Of course, we all know that this would never happen here in Nigeria where the blame game is the order of the day! Mandelson, a pivotal figure in British politics and the UK’s former envoy to Washington, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office around 1700 GMT Monday and was released the following day.

The 72-year-old former envoy is being probed over allegations that he sent sensitive documents to the late US sex offender when he was a government minister, including during the 2008 financial crash. The veteran ex-politician was sacked by Starmer as envoy to Washington in September when an earlier release of documents linked to Epstein showed the extent of their friendship.

The government is to release tens of thousands of emails, messages and documents on Mandelson’s vetting procedure, which could ramp up the pressure on the prime minister and other senior ministers. Government minister, Darren Jones, on Monday said the first set of documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment will be published early this month.

Again, we all know that this will not happen in Nigeria unless you fall out of favour with the powers that be. For instance, decades later, we are still waiting for those involved in the Gulf Oil Windfall and Halliburton scandal to be unmasked and punished.

Sadly, while the US recovered over $3 billion in fines, Nigeria has struggled to secure convictions or major financial recoveries from those who benefited from the over $180 million in bribes to Nigerian officials to secure $6 billion in contracts for the Bonny Island LNG project.

By the way, this scandal took place be- tween 1995 and 2004! More recently, in September 2021, the UAE put six Nigerians with ties to Boko Haram on its terrorist list which it shared with the Federal Government. We still do not know the names.

Thus, it is crystal clear that until the time we are ready to take the bull by the horns and insist on accountability, our leaders will literally continue to get away with blue murder while the nation fails to fulfill her true potential courtesy of good governance!