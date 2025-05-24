Good Governance Reason For Mass Defections APC in C’River –Akiba

Share

The Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Mr. Ekpenyong Akiba has described positive changes being witnessed in the state as the reason for mass defection of opposition politicians into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Akiba stated this while speaking on series of activities that have been lined up for the second anniversary of the governor on May 29, he maintained that since the governor took over he touched continued to touch lives and developed infrastructures that hitherto been moribund in the state.

He listed some of the achievements of the state government in the last two years to include, state cultural center, the state library, Tinapa Business Hub, Obudu cattle ranch, the deep sea port, schools and many other key projects that had been abandoned by past governments.

The governor’s aide claimed that since coming on board, governor’s activities have impacted on the people and that his (Otu’s strides) has become the reason for the gale of defections being seen in recent in the state.

It would be recalled that the immediate past deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, a former House of Representatives member, Daniel Asuquo and many other notable politicians from both PDP and Labour Party decamped to APC last Saturday.

