Good Governance In Nigeria: Whose Report Shall We Believe?

The fifth month of the year, May, is here once more. In Nigeria, May is not just the fifth month of the year. May is the month of anniversary for the Federal Government and majority of the administrations at the states.

To be precise, President Bola Tinubu, will be marking his second year on the saddle as the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian armed forces on May 29, 2025.

Basically, May is a month of peer review and assessment for the federal and state governments in the country. In measuring the performance of any democratic administration in Nigeria, the provisions of chapter two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has to be taken into account.

Yes, because it is in that section of the supreme law that the purpose of any government, otherwise known as directive principles of state policy, is stated.

The Directive Principles of State Policy in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution outline the guiding principles for governance, aiming to promote the well-being of citizens and the nation.

These principles cover various aspects, including promoting democratic governance, national unity, and integrity; harnessing Nigeria’s resources for the benefit of all citizens, promoting social justice, and ensuring equitable distribution of wealth; promoting social justice, equality, and national unity; developing a system of education that fosters national development; protecting and conserving Nigeria’s natural environment; promoting Nigerian culture and values as well as ensuring a responsible and independent media.

These serve as both roadmaps and benchmarks for any given administration in Nigeria. In Nigeria, both the federal and state governments use the celebration of their respective anniversaries to give accounts of stewardship.

In recent times, it has been noticed that oftentimes government at various levels weave unverified and unverifiable claims into their respective scorecards.

This pits different administrations at various tiers of government against their respective constituents or citizenry in Nigeria and brews disagreements, media wars and different forms of discontent in many states and at different times in Nigeria.

For instance, President Tinubu’s administration has often taunted that it has revived the economy, increased food production and reduced insecurity.

However, these claims framed in economic jargons do not sit well with Nigerians who feel the pangs of hunger and inflation arising from the abruptly withdrawn fuel subsidy; and the unabating insecurity which has forced many farmers to abandon their farms.

The cacophony of claims between government officials and the governed has thrown up the question:

Who has the duty to attest to the quality of governance or conformity of any given administration with the directive principles of state policy by any given administration in the country?

The duty to attest to the conformity or otherwise of a given administration to the directive principles of state policy does not lie with the president or government or their agents.

The president or state governor who are responsible for implementing policies may not be impartial in assessing their own administration’s performances.

Therefore, it is essential to have independent stakeholders who can provide objective assessments and hold the administrations accountable.

This role can be shared among various stakeholders. Primarily, citizens have a role in holding their leaders accountable and can express their opinions through various means, such as public discourse, activism, or voting.

The legislative arm of government, comprising the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, can oversee the executive’s implementation of derivative principles of state policy through hearings, investigations, and lawmaking.

Non-governmental organisations, advocacy groups, and watchdog organisations can monitor and report on the administration’s adherence to directive principles of state policy.

A free and independent media can play a crucial role in reporting on the administration’s policies and actions, highlighting successes and failures, and holding leaders accountable.

From the foregoing, it is clear that the attempts of various administrations at different levels to muscle down dissenting voices as often witnessed in the country is unnecessary.

Government should devote her resources in serving the needs of the people and gauge their uncensored feelings to enable the respective administrations improve on the delivery of good governance.

Rather than see dissenting voices as opposition that must be conquered and subdued, government should encourage those voices and also dissect their contents as feedback.

Leaders at different tiers of governance should know that it is not their duty to assess their performances. Culturally, it is wrong for one to blow one’s trumpet.

So, beginning from the approaching anniversaries, every administration should encourage the people who feel the impacts of their respective policies, projects and programmes to assess them.

The duty of the leader, whether president or governor, is not to hunt people who make comments on the performance of his or her administration.

A good leader should listen to the comments of the people and other non-governmental and advocacy groups, collate them and infuse useful ones into policies in order to make the citizenry happy.

Above all, it is important for the Nigerian president as well as Nigerian state governors to note that the reports of ordinary citizens and independent assessors about their respective administrations have greater relevance and probative value than their respective opinions about their performances.

