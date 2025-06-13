Good Governance Cornerstone Of Democracy –CAN

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the values of accountability, transparency and commit to restoring lasting peace and security, noting that good governance was the hall mark of democracy.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message to mark this year’s democracy day celebration, said June 12 symbolizes the collective commitment of Nigerians to democracy, freedom, and justice.

According to him, the legacy of the annulled 1993 elections remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of Nigeria’s enduring democratic spirit. He said: “Good governance is the cornerstone of any democracy.

We call for greater transparency and accountability at all levels of government. “Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“Free, fair, and credible elections are vital to sustaining democratic integrity. “We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen its systems and processes to enhance electoral transparency and public trust.”

