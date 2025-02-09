Good Governance: Constructive Collaboration Better Than Avoidable Confrontations – Moro

Share

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), asserted that constructive collaboration with those in positions of authority is far better than needless confrontations.

Moro made this assertion while fielding questions from journalists in his office in Abuja, saying that the collaborative leadership for good governance award bestowed on him recently by the Media, was apt and justification for his style of leadership as a minority leader.

“Minority Leadership to me, is not for confrontation but constructive collaboration with those in the ruling party for good governance for Nigerians.

“I want to sincerely say that you have made some proper observations in the course of time because as a person, I believe in collaboration. I believe that compromise is a very veritable instrument in leadership advancement.

“I believe that what we call opposition is ordinarily intended to persuade people to act in a manner that otherwise they may not necessarily act.

“Yes, I was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP but as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I need to work with other Nigerians to advance the cause of Nigeria.

“And that is why I think that I should relate with people amicably, persuasively, to be able to advance the cause of governance instead of unnecessary or avoidable confrontations”, he said.

He added that he reminded one of the Senators in the minority camp who wanted him to be combative on the floor of the Senate, that such combativeness didn’t achieve anything in the 8th and 9th Senate, particularly on moves made to impeach the then President.

“I recall that in the ninth Senate and the eighth Senate, there were motions that were moved, points of order that were raised to identify issues of concern for Nigerians and to the extreme of asking for the impeachment of the president.

“Was the president impeached? The answer was no. And so if you do not think that certain things are possible within the dynamics of governance and legislative activities then you don’t raise it.

“I’m a realist who believes in doing things that are real and achievable and also advance the cause of good governance”, he stressed.

