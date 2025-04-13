Good Governance Award: This Honour For Bayelsa People, Says Diri

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, was on Friday night among recipients of the coveted Vanguard Newspapers Personality of the Year Awards held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos.

He was honoured with the Good Governance Award at the 13th edition of the event in recognition of his administration’s outstanding achievements in the last five years.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the award, Senator Diri dedicated it to people of Bayelsa State for their unrelenting support to his administration’s success story.

He said the special recognition was not only about him but also about the supportive role by Bayelsans and residents alike that enabled his administration deliver impactful leadership.

He particularly expressed appreciation to the youths, women and other stakeholders for their peaceful conduct and encouragement that had engendered peace, security and sustainable development.

He said : “lt is not only about me but this award is about Bayelsans. It is actually an award for the people of Bayelsa State.

“In any society, there is no way you will have 100 per cent of the people supporting you. But if you have five per cent of people saying nay, you neglect it because that percentage is negligible.”

The Bayelsa governor was honoured in the same category alongside his counterparts from Imo (Hope Uzodimma), Kano (Abba Kabir Yusuf),Jigawa (Umar Namadi), Anambra (Charles Soludo), and Delta (Sheriff Oborevwori).

Chairman of the event, Mr Atedo Peterside, lauded the Chairman/Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited, Dr. Sam Amuka-Pemu, for organising the prestigious annual awards and for his resilience at keeping the newspaper afloat for 40 years despite economic challenges.

He said: “Vanguard is over 40 years. I never remembered Vanguard shut down for one day. Every day for 40 years, it remained present. As the years go by, Uncle Sam Amuka kept it going at a better level.”

He congratulated awardees that had excelled in various fields, noting that when people are recognised for hard work and excellence, it was worth it.

The chief host and Vanguard publisher, Chief Amuka-Pemu, also congratulated the awardees and expressed appreciation to all who graced the event.

In his welcome address, the Editor of Vanguard Newpapers, Mr Eze Anaba, said the Personality of the Year Award was a celebration of outstanding achievements and recognition of remarkable individuals that had made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Anaba noted that the recipients had set exemplary standards that serve as inspiration for others to strive for greatness in their different pursuits.

Late elder statesmen, Pa Edwin Clark and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, were honoured post-humously with the Legacy of Patrotism and Selflessness Award as well as for Lifetime of Service to the Nation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

