‘Good Environment, Tech’ll Boost Nigeria’s Crude Reserves’

Aformer President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr Peter Esele, has said that Nigeria needs to provide an environment that is enabling for the oil and gas sector growth to attract investors into the country.

He also stated that good environment would boost exploration, which he stated was essential to increase the nation’s crude reserves. In an interview over the weekend, he further noted that many African countries that had previously not been oil producing countries have found crude and are available for investments.

According to him, this make foreign direct investment to be competitive. He added that investors will only to countries that provide better environment, more return on investment and long plan actualisation occasioned by better policy.

His view aligns with that of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Oil, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who recently noted that many countries have becoming oil bearing and only those with alluring environment will attract FDIs.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had in a recent report stated that that Nigeria ranked lowest among countries with highest oil reserves. According to the report, Nigeria is the lowest on the ladder among the top 10 OPEC members with highest oil reserves in the world.

The OPEC data posited that Venezuela was tops with 303 billion barrels oil reserve followed by Saudi Arabia with 267 billion barrels, Iran 209 billion barrels, Iraq 145 billion barrels and United Arab Emirates (UAE) 113 billion barrels; Kuwait has 102 billion barrels, Russia 80 billion barrels, Libya 49 billion barrels, USA 45 billion barrels while Nigeria had 37 billion barrels.

Esele said: “One of the ways that you can improve on your oil is to increase your productivity. But there is also an exploration for more crude, giving our people more outreach. And looking at the resources available, also, one of the best things is that for everybody to come and invest, you need to create a good environment for them to invest.

So once people know that, okay, fine. I’m going to explore for crude, and you’re having tax breaks and all the necessary things that need to be done. “One of the ways that you can also increase your reserve is to make sure that you continue to explore for crude.

Explore for crude. So that comes to exploration. Open up more markets for you to hit crude. And we all have assessment data all around us. So we look at the area to where we think that there is an opening for, or a likelihood of a commercial quantity of crude. So that’s just it.

Technology, enabling environment for investors to come in, more exploration. “There is the need for policy consistency to make investors have more faith in the country. That’s also part of the enabling environment. Policy consistency all comes from good environment. If your policy is right, the environment will be right.

“So to say enabling environment means policy consistency. It also means policy that is favorable for businesses to invest. That’s it. All these are compacts when I use the word enabling environment.

Enabling environment also includes legal framework. It’s one thing to say policy.We need to have good legal framework. It’s just like what you have with the Petroleum Industry Act now.”

Speaking also on how Nigeria can improve its crude reserves, an industry operator, Addeh Ekpima, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekendm recalled that Nigeria is blessed with significant crude oil reserves, ranking 10th globally.

He noted that The country’s oil is mainly found in the Niger Delta Basin and offshore areas. He identified current challenges to include maturing fields as he explained that many fields are past peak production, with declining output. He noted that insecurity is a problem, adding that it includes, pipeline vandalism, theft, and community unrest disrupt production.