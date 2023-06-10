Goni: I’m Fulfilled With Transformation Of National Parks Service To Para-military Organisation

Ibrahim Musa Goni has over the years garnered rich wealth of experience and exposure in wildlife conservation and management, rising through the ranks of the National Parks Service to occupy the top echelon as the Conservator General of the country.

Now on his second tenure as CG, he was first appointed on April 10, 2017 and assumed duties on April 17, 2017. Settling down into office was a smooth and seamless transition for him but more importantly was the issue of agenda to pursue.

Having been in the system for years, he was quite acquitted with the issues and challenges besetting the parks service, which made it more like a walk in the park for him to in the first instance outlined for himself a road map.

Top on the list for him was the implementation of the transformation of the parks service from a quasi to Para – military service and then boost the profile of the body as the foremost repertoire of Nigeria’s rich flora and fauna ecosystem and wealth for the benefit of the country and the global community.

Transforming the parks service from a quasi to Para–military service body

Goni from the first day of assuming office on April 17, 2017, he had a clear vision of what he wanted to do and what would define his final act as the CG of the National Parks Service where he had a build a career spanning over 20 years. ‘‘When I assumed duties, with my background as somebody that rose through the system because all through my career I have been with the National Parks Service, so I have the opportunity of being acquainted with the situation in the system,’’ he said.

‘‘I didn’t need any time to study this or that file before I could focus on what I wanted to do. I used that advantage to leverage on what I wanted to achieve. The first thing I focused on was the approval of the reclassification of the service to a Paramilitary organisation. Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2014 re-classified the service as a Paramilitary organisation.’’

In order to ensure that every of the staff and officers of the service benefit from this new status, he disclosed that the Kenya Wildlife system was adopted as opposed to that of Tanzania or any other country that was not as inconclusive as that of Kenya.

Some of the elements of this new status as explained by him include having all the personnel clad in the approved formal uniform of the service while on duty at any point; earn and enjoy all the benefits that apply to Paramilitary bodies in the country especially in the areas of salary and welfare packages as well as training as it was removed from the normal civil service structure.

Speaking on some of the benefits of the new status, Goni said, ‘‘Para-military boost the egos of the personnel and this result in passion as you don’t have to pursue any officer to do his or her job anymore. ‘‘The salary and welfare packages have also improved.’’

Securing the trans-borders

Another agenda that he pursued vigorously was that of securing the trans-borders of the parks and of the most critical in this respect was the border between Cameroun and Nigeria, which he took on headlong.

Bringing on board 10 new national parks

As of the time he assumed duty as CG, Nigeria has officially seven national parks, with plan to add more parks to the profile. However, this plan was not acted on be- yond the survey that was conducted on prospective areas. However, he decided to expedite action on this survey as he explained that, ‘‘I met a survey on ground and it stopped at the level of survey.

Twenty eight states were surveyed to find out the suitability of some of their forests and games reserves to be taken over as national parks. ‘‘The committee in charge out of the 28 states surveyed recommended 12 states but later one of the states, Cross River, renege, saying that they are not ready. So I decided to take up the issue and thank God former President Muhammad Bukhara graciously approved 10 new national parks, with two in Bagels State and eight across other states.

‘‘This cut across the six zones of the country and this is the first time that Nigeria is going to be recognized as one of the countries with marine national parks. We are keying into the agreement that we signed with the international committee on blue energy.’’ The process of having the 10 new parks functional is already in progress as he disclosed that, ‘‘I have visited all the governors.

I think it is only Bagels State that is yet to inaugurate its steering committee because part of the groundwork is for each state to inaugurate a steering committee which will interface with us. ‘‘We are waiting for their take off any- time from now.’’

Challenges

Besides taking on these issues, he said there were, ‘‘other basic challenges then,’’ which according to him, were lack of working equipment, there were no kits for the rangers, there were no vehicles to patrol, and there were no ICT equipment that to facilitate our job.’’

Just like other challenges that he has had to confront, he decided to take on these ones as well, disclosing that, ‘‘that made me to change the budgetary pattern.’’ With this, he was able to secure more funds and equitably and judiciously apply them to areas of needs.

Security

The advent of Boko Haram insurgency created huge security challenge for the parks and its operations especially for the parks located in the North West and North East that are key battle fronts. To get through this difficult situation, Gone said he has to approach Nigerian military service chiefs and an inter-agency security intervention was agreed on so as to effectively secure the parks.

Elated by this development, he said, ‘‘this has been helping us a great deal to be able to organize joint patrols and engage the insurgents.’’ Despite this, he revealed that there have been some unfortunate incidents of attacks, with some resulting in deaths of some personnel. ‘‘There is no year that I don’t lose three or four officers. This week two of my officers were shot at Karakul National Park in Brining Gary,’’ he disclosed in sadden tone.

Tracking trafficking of wildlife trophies

Wildlife trafficking is on the increase globally and Nigeria is not spared of this criminal profiteering. This is as the CG disclosed in respect of difficult situations that he has to deal with, that, ‘‘the other is the trafficking of wildlife trophies because even vital species of our plants are being trafficked.’’

In this respect, Gone fingered the Chinese as one of those plundering and trafficking Nigeria’s wildlife resources especially trading in flora. According to him, ‘‘the Chinese are gradually importing moringa and other vital species of our plants and that is why this issue of trans-border collaboration is going to help a great deal.’’

Benefits of National Parks Service

With seven national parks and 10 more to come into operation anytime soon, making 17 national parks, many people, especially stakeholders in tourism, lament that the country is not reaping the huge benefits of its national parks wealth as it is the case with other climes. However, Goni said this is not true, stressing that the parks offer both direct and indirect benefits to the country and its people.

He contended that, ‘‘the direct benefits are that it creates job; whether for public servants or contractors. With the new procurement system local contractors are now brought in to bid for jobs. ‘‘The other benefits are on the bi-products such as tourism. Plants and animals are there and aside promoting research and education when people visit their knowledge about animals and plants increase and it is from this plants and animals that researchers, university lecturers, scientists can come out with research findings which they now share with the research and raw materials institute, pharmaceutical institute, ministry of science and technology and others.

‘‘The benefits as far as tourism is concerned can best be appreciated by the local man who is around the park because when visitors come it is the time when trade booms and then the local craft makers are encouraged to produce local crafts and materials. ‘‘Then comes the ecological or natural benefits because wherever you find national parks or games reserves erosion tend to be minimised because the plants regulate the level of run-offs and when there is minimal run-offs there will hardly be erosion.

‘‘Most of these plants wherever they are act as wind breakers. That is why in villages surrounding the parks you find that there are less incidences of wind storm and a lot of destructions. This is because you have plants there and the plants also regulate the weather.’’ ‘‘The benefits of the national parks are also indirect in terms of provision of proteins, which we all call ‘bush meat.’

We can’t run away from that because along the street you see a lot of hawkers of this ‘bush meat’ and if I tell you that they may not be from the national parks I may be lying because I don’t have the scientific facts to confirm that. ‘‘But empirically I can tell you that they are not from the national parks because we have most of these games and forest reserves that are ungoverned spaces and anybody can go there and pick whatever he or she wants to pick.’’

Partnerships are essential to grow tourism

Over the years many stakeholders have seen the National Parks Service as operating in silos, not opening up its operations and facilities for stakeholders in tourism to access and market, however, Goni said this is not correct, noting that the National Parks Service has always been accessible to them because it has a lot of tourism contents that can be exploited.

He said that ignorance and the unwillingness on the part of most tourism operators are issues that need to be addressed, stressing that partnership is key and that the management of the National Parks Service is ready and willing to work with any of the operators who reach out. ‘‘The tour operators and travel agencies need to work closely with us. You don’t just sit in your home and want to promote national parks,’’ he said.

This is even as he disclosed further that, ‘‘I realised that most of them are not knowledgeable about the geography of the country itself not to talk about the national parks. ‘‘But we will continue to engage with them as that is what is going to help us. What we need is synergy but everybody wants to make a niche for himself and that is why we are facing these challenges but the earlier we come together and work together the better for us.’’

Privatisation of national parks is ongoing

Partial commercialisation of the tourism assets of the national parks was proposed by the administration of former President Buhari, with three parks named for the pilot scheme, however, that project many said has have been abandoned as no one seems to know what has happened ever since the idea was initiated and a commit- tee for that purpose set up.

The CG said the project is not dead but on course as he explained that, ‘‘the privatisation is still on and it is an issue that has gone far now. It is about partially commercialising the activities of the national parks, at least the three aspects. Three nationals park have been penciled down and they are, Cross River, Gashaka Gumti and Kaniji Lake.

‘‘A transaction coordinator has been appointed. A Kenya was appointed before now but we advised against it and so the contract has to been terminated. Now the government has employed Nigerians and they have consultants in tourism, wildlife and finance who have visited the national parks to be privatised and by the time they submit their reports it will give the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) the lead way to follow.’’

My greatest landmark is transformation of the national parks service

Goni exudes confidence and the mien of a fulfilled and elated man when talking about his tour of duty as the CG. This stems from the facts that he has been able to lay down certain markers, which for him are landmark achievements that would forever define the national parks operations. This is as he noted that, ‘‘my greatest landmarks include be able to implement the Paramilitary structure, national parks personnel now carry arms, increase in the number of national parks from seven to 17.

‘‘I am fulfilled and for the first time Nigeria is having two marine parks.’’

His final word to Nigerians is to partner with the national parks to preserve, conserve and explore the wildlife resources of the country in a most profitable and sustainable manner, stressing that, ‘‘we should stop eating any animal that is not domestic animal. In other word, we should stop eating bush meat.’’ This will be one admonition that many Nigerians would find difficult to obey as ‘bush meat’ for many of them is a most proteinous delicacy that they are not ready to leave of their menu list.