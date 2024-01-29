Goni Aji to chair 37-man tripartite panel on minimum wage

The Federal Government has named the former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, as the Chairman of a 37-man tripartite panel to recommend a new minimum wage. This was disclosed in a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiiosen, yesterday. According to the release, the panel to be inaugurated at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa tomorrow was mandated to recommend a new National Minimum Wage for the country. The planned inauguration of the Committee would be sequel to the approval of the President, Bola Tinubu.

The Goni Aji committee cuts across the Federal Government, state governments, private sector and organised labour. Members from the Federal Government include: Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Minister of Labour and Employment); Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

From the state governments are: Alhaji Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State – representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State (North East); Alhaji Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State (North West); Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State (South East); Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State (South West), and Mr. Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State (South-south). From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) – Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Mr. Chuma Nwankwo; Mr. Thompson Akpabio also members. From the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include: Asiwaju (Dr) Michael OlawaleCole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.