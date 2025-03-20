GOMYCODE Partners Woolf Varsity To Offer Degree In Software Engineering In Nigeria

Share

GOMYCODE, a technology education provider, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Woolf University, a global collegiate higher education institution, to offer Master of Science in Computer Science with specialisation in software engineering to aspiring and established tech professionals in Nigeria.

The Master’s programme is designed to empower busy professionals and ambitious individuals with advanced skills and qualifications, opening doors to global job opportunities and facilitating potential emigration for those seeking international careers.

Speaking on the partnership, co-founder of GOMYCODE, Yahya Bouhlel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Woolf University to bring this exceptional opportunity to Nigeria.

In today’s competitive tech landscape, advanced degrees are increasingly essential. “This partnership allows us to provide a flexible, worldclass education that empowers our students to achieve their career aspirations, whether they seek to excel locally or on a global stage.

“The programne’s online, flexible structure caters to the demands of working professionals, enabling them to balance their studies with existing commitments.

Students will benefit from Woolf University’s rigorous academic standards and GOMYCODE’s practical, industry-relevant approach to learning.”

Also commenting, the Head of Strategy and Growth, Woolf University, Naveen Jangir, said: “Woolf University is excited to collaborate with GOMYCODE to expand access to quality higher education in Nigeria.

“Our mission is to democratise education, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of providing accessible, accredited degrees to learners worldwide.

We believe this programme will equip Nigerian tech professionals with the skills and credentials they need to thrive in the global economy.”

The Country Head of GOMYCODE in Nigeria, Babatunde Olaifa, emphasised the significance of the partnership for the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

