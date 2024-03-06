Gomoney Partners Table Talk To Introduce First-Of-iIs-Kind Financial Literacy Initiative

Gomoney Inc, one of Nigeria’s most innovative neo banks, proudly announces its latest venture with Table Talk, a renowned social community to introduce ‘goPlay Cards’ – an innovative financial deck of cards exclusively available on gomoney’s marketplace. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way people engage in financial discussions, making awkward conversations enjoyable while promoting essential financial literacy.

The finance-focused deck of cards is designed to be a fun and interactive tool for individuals and families alike. By merging gomoney’s expertise in simplifying banking with Tabletalk’s engaging conversational style, the deck provides a unique way to enhance financial literacy and empower users to make smarter decisions about their money.

Andyson Utomudo, Group Head at gomoney, highlighted how the collaboration aligns with the digital bank’s mission. “As part of our mission to simplify banking, we are excited to introduce this product that not only sparks enjoyable conversations but also fosters financial understanding. At gomoney, we believe that making finance fun and accessible is key to promoting financial literacy” he expressed.

Covering a range of financial topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management, each card features questions and activities designed to gamify discussions on finances and induce enlightenment on these subjects. This initiative ensures that individuals of diverse ages and backgrounds easily grasp and enjoy the content, fostering a deeper understanding of seemingly complex financial discourse.

Table Talk Cards, renowned for its innovative approach to meaningful conversations, brings expertise to the project by infusing engaging prompts and discussion starters in the card decks. This ensures that users not only learn about financial principles but also share their thoughts and experiences in a lighthearted manner.

Tito Benson, CEO of Table Talk, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership; “Our collaboration with gomoney is an opportunity to contribute to financial education and empowerment in Nigeria. By creating safe and open spaces for individuals to talk about their financial concerns, we can help them develop practical skills and habits that will improve their financial well-being. We believe that through this partnership, we can make a significant impact on the financial literacy landscape in Nigeria”.

Launching the finance-focused deck of cards called ‘goPlay cards’ aligns with gomoney’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and empowering individuals to make informed money decisions. By combining entertainment and education, gomoney aims to transform awkward financial conversations into enjoyable and enlightening experiences.

“We highly prioritize flexibility and convenience when it comes to catering to our users’ financial needs. The goPlay cards enable us to offer these attributes excitingly, with carefully curated prompts and questions that blend finance and lifestyle. This approach helps the younger demographic learn about what is feasible within their preferences. More importantly, we were very deliberate in making sure the cards can be played in any social setting, to prove that financial education doesn’t have to be boring.” The Group Head explained.

The digital bank intends to help its customers gain a holistic perspective on how they make decisions when it comes to money, and how it aligns with their overall goals for an all-round gratifying financial experience. The goPlay cards will be accessible only to gomoney users through the app’s marketplace.

About gomoney

gomoney is a digital bank with a core focus on simplifying banking. It offers primary services that a conventional bank presents and more, with superior user experience and customer support, without the long lines, paperwork, or undisclosed costs. gomoney has a goal to help its customers understand spending so they can make informed financial decisions.