Gombe’s Decisive Stance As Northern Blueprint For Peace

The Gombe State Government’s recent bold decision to prohibit herders from entering the state until January 2026 is far more than a simple, seasonal directive. It is a courageous, common-sense policy that directly tackles one of Nigeria’s most persistent and devastating challenges: the recurring, often bloody, clashes between farmers and herders.

This singular action demonstrates genuine leadership and provides a vital blueprint for other states to follow. For far too long, these conflicts have ravaged rural communities, completely destroyed livelihoods, and significantly set back food production across the entire North.

All too frequently, governments have treated these incidents as merely an unfortunate, albeit inevitable, side effect of rural life. Yet, there is nothing inevitable about this tragic cycle. The pattern is pain fully familiar, cattle stray onto cultivated land, particularly during the crucial harvest period, tempers flare, lives are lost, and whole communities are left permanently traumatised.

Gombe, however, has decisively shown that this grim cycle can be broken through a combination of foresight and political resolve. The ban, officially announced by the Farmers/Herders Prevention and Settlement of Disputes Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Barnabas M. Malle, should not be misconstrued as an act of hostility towards herders.

On the contrary, it is a deliberate, tactical effort to preserve the peace during the most sensitive time of the agricultural year. By temporarily keeping herders out until the New Year, when crops will have been safely gathered, Gombe has prioritised prevention over reaction. This is the very definition of responsible, proactive governance.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya deserves considerable credit for wholeheartedly backing this essential initiative. Equally commendable is the Committee’s incredibly wide-ranging approach. Their strategy extends beyond a simple entry ban to include measures such as restricting interlocal government movements of herders, rigorously enforcing night grazing bans, outlawing the premature sale of crop residues (which often attracts herders prematurely), and strictly regulating harvesting hours.

These detailed measures directly target the specific flashpoints that typically ignite conflict, demonstrating a deep understanding of the problem’s mechanics. However, this must not be allowed to end as a mere one-off seasonal measure. Gombe must seize this momentum and build upon this robust foundation by taking the next logical and vital step of permanently settling herders in designated grazing reserves.

These reserves must be properly equipped with modern veterinary support, reliable water access, and functional market facilities. The era of unregulated, open grazing is demonstrably over. It is no longer environmentally, socially, or economically sustainable in a densely populated, climate-challenged nation like Nigeria.

Without a genuine commitment to permanent settlement, temporary bans will only serve to postpone conflict, rather than truly end it. The broader, and arguably more crucial, lesson here is for the rest of the northern states. They can no longer afford to claim helplessness or hide behind threadbare excuses.

If Gombe, with its particular set of challenges, can demonstrate the political will to act, then so too others. Each year, the collective inaction of state governments results in the needless loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of billions of Naira worth of essential farm produce.