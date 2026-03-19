Gombe State’s climate resilience efforts have received international recognition following an inspection of its flagship erosion control project by the World Bank and other development partners.

The visit, led by World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Matthew Verghis, focused on the Kilometres gully erosion control initiative under the ACReSAL programme, a key component of efforts to address land degradation in semi-arid regions.

The delegation, accompanied by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, underscored the importance of integrating infrastructure with environmental sustainability measures.

Project engineers explained that the intervention adopts a hybrid approach combining structural engineering with ecological restoration techniques to ensure long-term impact.

In a symbolic gesture of commitment to climate action, Verghis and the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, participated in a tree-planting exercise aligned with the state government’s green initiative.

The visit highlights growing collaboration between Gombe State and international partners in tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development.