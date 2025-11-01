Gombe: Yahaya Constitutes Task Force To Revitalize Basic Education

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a high-level Task Force for the revitalization of basic education, as part of efforts to reposition the sub-sector and ensure quality learning outcomes across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who announced the Governor’s approval, explained that the Task Force, which comprises renowned educational resource persons and administrators, is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Aishatu Maigari, with Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, OON, Mr. Mataimaki Tom Maiyashi, Engr. Dr. Muhammad Nuru Yakubu, OON, and Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as members.

The Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Esrom Toro Jokthan, will serve as Secretary, while the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, is to act as Assistant Secretary. All the appointments are with immediate effect.

According to the SSG’s statement, the Task Force is mandated to undertake a holistic assessment and indepth evaluation of the current state of basic education in Gombe State, develop actionable strategies, and recommend implementable reforms geared towards restoring efficiency, accessibility, and quality in primary and junior secondary school education.