Gombe To Represent Nigeria At Global Summit In France

The livestock transformation drive of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has once again attracted both national and international recognition, with Gombe named among only three States in Nigeria selected to join the country’s delegation to the forthcoming Sommet D’élevage (the World Livestock Summit ) scheduled to hold from October 5 to 11 in ClermontFerrand, France.

The endorsement came from the World Bank through the Livestock Productivity and Res i l i e n c e S u p p o r t (L-PRES) Project National Coordination Office.

The National Coordination Office, in an official communication, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya, for his visionary leadership and steadfast support for livestock transformation in Gombe State.

The letter emphasized that the outstanding performance of Gombe State in implementing the L-PRES project, as assessed by the World Bank, earned it a well-deserved place on the national team.