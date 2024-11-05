Gombe To Hosts 13th National Council On Housing

Share

The 13th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development is scheduled to hold in Gombe, Gombe State, from Monday, November 11 to 15th, 2024.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Badamasi Haiba,

Director, Press and Public Relations,

Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Haiba said the epochal annual event with the theme: ‘Housing the Future: Affordable Housing for Economic Growth, Climate Resilience and Urban Development’, will hold at the Gombe International Conference, Centre, Airport Road , Gombe.

According to him, the council will be presided by the Hon. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa to be ably assisted by the new Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development’, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Ata.

Haiba added that the Special Guest of Honour will be Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum.

He stated that the participants are States’ Commissioners & Permanent Secretaries for Housing, Lands & Urban Development

Others are the General Managers/Chief Executive Officers of Housing Coorperatios as well as States Surveyors- General

The rest are professionals/regulatory agencies in the housing sector and other stakeholders in the built industry

Haiba quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi as saying that the housing council meeting is an annual gathering for the stakeholders in the built environment.

Ogunbiyi said that the meeting provides an opportunity to review performance of the sector, it’s challenges and proffer solutions on how to move it forward

“Its a platform that provides an opportunity for government officials, experts, professionals and regulatory agencies in the sector to discuss, exchange and share ideas/opinions on issues affecting the sector

“Resolutions/recommendations emanating from the meeting (outcomes) will provide guide for the government to come up with new policies and programmes for the sector to reposition it to achieve its ultimate objective/mandate” Ogunbiyi added.

It could be recalled that the 12th (2023) housing council was held in Kaduna, Kaduna State, with the theme: ‘Harnessing Local and International c

Credit Schemes As a Panacea for Housing Infrastructure Development under the Renewed Hope Agenda’.

