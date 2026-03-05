Gombe Targets Farmer–Herder Peace With Land-Use Reforms

Gombe State has intensified efforts to prevent farmer – herder conflicts through the enforcement of reforms governing grazing reserves, forest reserves and cattle routes.

Chairman of the White Paper Implementation Committee, Babaji Sunday, said the reforms were aimed at strengthening peace and security across communities.

He spoke during advocacy visits to the palaces of the Emir of Funakaye, Muhammad Dadum Hamza, and the Emir of Nafada, Yakubu Mohammed Kwairanga.

Sunday noted that the initiative, approved by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, would regulate access to grazing lands and protect designated forest and game reserves.

He added that sensitisation campaigns had already begun ahead of the 2026 farming season to ensure farmers and herders understand the boundaries of gazetted land-use areas and avoid disputes.