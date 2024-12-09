Gombe Strengthens Measures Against Seasonal Security Challenges

Share

The Gombe State Security Council has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while strengthening the state’s status as a haven of peace and security in the region.

This pledge was made during an expanded security meeting meeting held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe.

The meeting, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr

Manassah Daniel Jatau, extensively reviewed the state’s security situation, with a focus on seasonal issues such as farmers-herders conflicts and cattle rustling.

In its resolutions, the Council affirmed that while Gombe State remains relatively peaceful compared to other regions in the country, sustained and coordinated efforts are needed to address persisting security threats.

“The state is deemed relatively secure; however, emerging threats, including increased cattle rustling and associated kidnappings, require immediate attention”, the council noted.

The meeting also identified the influx of criminal elements from neighbouring states as a contributing factor.

On the farmers-herders conflict, the council noted that while these conflicts have declined overall, a few local government areas have reported an uptick this year. The Council pledged to strengthen the farmers-herders committee to mitigate recurring conflicts.

Traditional rulers, federal security agencies, local hunters, and vigilante groups received a commendation for their efforts in addressing security challenges.

“Security patrols will be intensified across the state, with improved communication channels to curb the activities of cattle rustlers and violent criminals”.

Recognizing the link between drug abuse and violent crimes, the Council emphasized the need for stakeholders to redouble efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse.

The meeting also acknowledged the critical role of public vigilance in ensuring safety and security. Residents were encouraged to continue reporting suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

The Council extended its appreciation to security stakeholders and the public for their cooperation in maintaining relative peace in Gombe State.

The meeting was attended by the SSG, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, relevant commissioners, heads of security agencies, local government chairmen and traditional rulers.

