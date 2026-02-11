Gombe Signs Pact With Tunisian Consortium To Accelerate Devt

…Energy, Water Infrastructure Top Partnership Agenda

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has met with a delegation of investors and development partners under the aegis of the Tunisia Consortium for African Development (TUCAD) to forge strategic partnerships and unlock new investment opportunities across priority sectors critical to the state’s development agenda.

The meeting, held at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja and attended by the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Mohsen Antit, focused on concrete and bankable projects in key areas including water and hydraulic infrastructure, energy and renewable energy, transport systems and sports infrastructure.

The engagement comes ahead of a comprehensive field mission to Gombe State by the consortium to identify, structure and commence implementation of joint projects.

The partnership was facilitated through the African Network Centre, SARL Limited, led by Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, in line with the state government’s sustained drive to attract credible international investors and technical partners to support its transformation agenda.

Leading the TUCAD delegation, the Vice President of the Consortium, Issam Ben Youssef, said the mission was designed to align Tunisian technical expertise and investment capacity with Gombe State’s clearly defined development priorities.

“Our objective is to deploy Tunisia’s proven experience in infrastructure, energy, water systems and industrial development to support Gombe State’s growth aspirations, while building sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

Chief Executive Officers and senior executives of the various firms within the consortium took turns to make detailed presentations on their technical competencies, project portfolios and areas of specialisation, outlining practical pathways for collaboration in delivering high-impact and sustainable development projects.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya welcomed the delegation and restated his administration’s commitment to providing a stable, transparent and investor-friendly environment that supports long-term and value-driven investments.

He said Gombe State has deliberately prioritised infrastructure expansion, renewable energy, water security, industrialisation, and human capital development as strategic drivers of economic diversification, job creation and inclusive growth.

“Gombe State is open for serious, value-driven investments, especially the African model. Our development strategy is anchored on infrastructure, energy security, water sustainability, agriculture and industrial growth. We are keen to work with credible partners who share our vision,” the Governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured the delegation of the state government’s readiness to provide the necessary institutional backing, policy support and regulatory facilitation to ensure the timely execution of agreed projects.

The meeting culminated in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Gombe State Government and the Tunisian Consortium, formalising areas of collaboration and laying a strong foundation for project development and implementation.

The MoUs were signed on behalf of the Gombe State Government by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, and the Commissioner for Environment, Water and Forest Resources, Mohammed Saidu Fawu, while Issam Ben Youssef and other chief executives signed for their respective firms.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar, signed as a witness for the government, while Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe witnessed on behalf of the consortium.

The next phase of the engagement will see the TUCAD team embark on a comprehensive technical and field assessment visit to Gombe State, aimed at detailed project scoping, feasibility studies and rapid transition from agreements to implementation.

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Gombe State’s capacity in water supply, renewable energy deployment, transport infrastructure development and urban services, while opening new pathways for private sector-led growth, technology transfer and employment generation.