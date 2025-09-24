Gombe Sets To Host Maiden Health Summit

…Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to Inaugurate FMC Kumo, College of Nursing, Children’s Hospital

…Health Minister, High-Level Stakeholders, Global Partners to Deliberate on Health Sector Trajectory in Gombe, Define Next Frontier

Gombe State is set to scale up its health sector reforms under Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, as it hosts its first-ever Health Summit, alongside the commissioning of landmark projects and key policy documents.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, while briefing newsmen on the government’s preparations for the event.

According to him, the two-day summit, scheduled for October 2-3, 2025, will bring together leading stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria to deliberate on strategies for strengthening healthcare systems in Gombe State.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, members of the National Assembly Committees on Health, health specialists, development partners, civil society organizations, and other key actors in the sector will be in attendance.

The summit will hold under the theme: “Transforming the Healthcare System in Gombe State: Accomplishments, Challenges, and the Next Frontier.”

Dr. Dahiru explained that discussions will cover critical sub-themes, including Financing Health in the Midst of Donor Uncertainty, Engendering Sustainable Health Financing, Partnerships and Collaboration within a Sector-Wide Approach and Maximizing Opportunities to Accelerate Universal Health Coverage.

The event will also feature the launch of the Gombe State Human Resource for Health Policy and Strategy, as well as the unveiling of the “Flow of Confidence” initiative, designed to strengthen healthcare service delivery across the state.

The Health Commissioner further revealed that new innovations and policies will also be unveiled, including the Ambulance Emergency Initiative designed to provide rapid response services.

As part of the highlights of Summit, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will commission landmark projects executed by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration in the health sector.

These projects include the upgraded Federal Medical Centre (formerly General Hospital) Kumo, the College of Nursing Sciences, and the Children’s Hospital, Malam Inna.

The summit, the Commissioner noted, is projected to mark a turning point in healthcare planning and delivery in Gombe, setting the pace for sustainable health reforms in Nigeria.