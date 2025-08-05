Gombe Secures State-Of-The-Art Vet Hospital To Strengthen Livestock Health

…As National L-PRES Coordinator Leads Site Assessment Visit

…FG Delegation Applauds Gov Inuwa’s Vision in Animal Husbandry, Value Chain Devt

The push by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to revolutionise the livestock sector in Gombe State has gained major momentum with the approval for the establishment of a cutting-edge veterinary hospital in the state under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

The veterinary hospital is expected to serve as a centre for diagnosis, treatment, training and research, and will play a pivotal role in improving livestock health and productivity across Gombe State and the Northern region.

The development was officially conveyed by the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, during a two-day technical mission to the state, where he led a high-level federal delegation to assess ongoing interventions and review progress.

According to the National Coordinator, the proposed modern veterinary facility forms part of the next phase of infrastructure rollout aimed at strengthening animal health systems, improving disease surveillance and enhancing product certification for both local and international markets.

The hospital is to be located within the newly established 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone in Gombe.

The zone already hosts major infrastructure projects initiated by the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, including an ultramodern abattoir, an international livestock market, a tannery and a leather factory, among others.

These projects are strategically designed to position Gombe as a national hub for livestock innovation and livestock businesses.

The federal delegation, which included representatives from the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, animal health specialists from the L-PRES National Coordination Office, and other technical experts, visited the proposed site for preliminary assessments and feasibility analysis.

During the visit, the National Project Coordinator expressed satisfaction with the contractor’s level of preparedness and the progress made so far.

He pledged continued support for all livestock programmes and projects in the state, assuring his Office’s commitment to providing the necessary backing for the successful implementation of the projects.

“This is a pilot project. It has never been done anywhere in the country. Gombe is the first, and we hope the state will serve as a model for other states,” he added.

The Gombe State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, who conducted the delegation round, described the project as a major milestone for Gombe State and commended the national office for selecting the state to host such a strategic facility.

He reiterated Gombe State’s readiness and commitment to ensuring the successful establishment of the hospital and other livestock-related projects under the L-PRES Project.

In her comments, Ms. Asabe, the Project Manager of Lubell Nigeria Ltd, the contractor handling the project, assured the team of quality execution and timely completion in full compliance with all contract specifications.