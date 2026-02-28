The Gombe State Executive Council has approved a raft of infrastructure, water, energy and security projects aimed at boosting development across the state.

The approvals were granted at the Council’s 52nd meeting presided over by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, said several memos presented by ministries and agencies received the Council’s nod.

Among the major approvals is N56 billion for the construction of a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone. Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Barnabas Malle, said the project would feature an ultramodern abattoir, international livestock and grains markets, an inland dry port and a tannery factory.

In the water sector, N24.2 billion was approved for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Malam Inna water supply scheme, while N7.07 billion and N23.33 billion were approved for power upgrades and solar plants at Dadin Kowa and Tabra booster stations.

Similarly, the Council also approved N18.5 billion for the construction of a 19.9-kilometre Mararraban Kwaji–Dasa road in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area.

On security, the state approved a N1 billion monthly contribution to the Regional Security Trust Fund of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, alongside N500 million for the construction of the forum’s permanent secretariat.