Gombe Ranks 4th In Nigeria’s Digital Tax Administration

Gombe State has once again affirmed its status as one of Nigeria’s most reform-driven sub national governments by emerging 4th nationwide in the latest national assessment of digital maturity in tax administration.

The ranking was unveiled during a high-level validation workshop on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Intelligence Revenue Authority (IRA) Index Tools, organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in Abuja.

According to the report, Gombe State earned an impressive score of 80.6 per cent, receiving outstanding ratings across all parameters used to evaluate the digital capabilities of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in managing tax administration.

Other states joining Gombe in the top five are; Bayelsa, Borno, Kano, and Delta – each surpassing 80 per cent in the overall assessment.

The evaluation focused on key performance indicators to include: digital onboarding of taxpayers, integration with national identity and payment systems, automation of compliance monitoring, data security, advanced analytics, and the digital proficiency of personnel.