Gombe Ranks 2nd In Fiscal Transparency With 99 Points

Gombe State has once again been recognized as a top-tier performer in fiscal transparency and accountability, ranking second nationwide with an impressive 99 out of 100 points, according to BudgIT’s latest Subnational Transparency Assessment.

The ranking, which evaluated fiscal transparency across the 36 states and the FCT in the second quarter of 2025, placed Gombe among the “Progressive Performers,” second only to Ekiti State, which led with a single point higher.

The report attributed this remarkable performance to Gombe State’s “strong commitment to openness and accountability” in the implementation of projects and policies under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Gombe excelled particularly in the timely publication of critical fiscal documents, including its Approved Budget, MediumTerm Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Citizens’ Budget, and Quarterly Budget Implementation Reports (BIRs).

“The state also stood out for maintaining an updated eprocurement portal and a functional website with fiscal data, ensuring easy public access to financial information,” the report noted. This unprecedented achievement reflects the sustained efforts of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who has made open governance and transparency in policy and project implementation a cornerstone of his leadership.